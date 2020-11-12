Spokane County Library District reopens libraries for limited in-person services

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

All Spokane County Library facilities to close for Thanksgiving holiday

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve been itching to get inside a library during the pandemic, now you can.

The Spokane County Library District is opening its doors for the first time since Spring on Thursday, Nov. 12.

But things are going to be different to keep everyone safe.

Each library will be open for in-person services Monday through Saturday from 12pm-6pm.

Curbside pickup is also still available.

Those who are high risk will be able to have a dedicated time to visit the library on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11am-12pm.

Masks are required. If you do not have one, they will provide a mask for you to use during your visit.

Capacity is limited to 25% right now and you must maintain a six foot distance from others whenever possible.

You cannot have food or drinks and they ask that you limit your visit to 30 minutes or less.

Just like during curbside pickup, all returned materials will continue to be quarantined for 72 hours after being collected from the book drop and before being re-circulated.

Computers may be used by reservation only.

For more information and a full list of guidelines and changes, see this page on the Spokane County Library District website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.