Spokane County Library District launches new online book club

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Book lovers can meet virtually with other book lovers across Spokane County thanks to a new online book club.

The Spokane County Library District is launching the new book club at the beginning of the new year. Participants will read five books throughout the year, with two months to read each title, comment and interact with others in an online community forum.

First up is “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer” by Michelle McNamara.

Anyone can join the book club at no cost and those with an in-district library card will get immediate access to the eBook version of the selections. If you still need a library card, you can request one online.

Learn more and sign up at www.scld.org/online-club.

