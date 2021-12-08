Spokane County Library District holds ‘Fill the Bag’ book sale

Photo by Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane County Library District has you covered if you’re still shopping for the book lover on your holiday list.

For just $5 you can get a tote bag and fill it with all sorts of goodies. We’re talking about gently used books, CDs and DVDs. The Spokane County Library District has everything from science fiction novels to children’s books and even some self-help reads. There’s a little something there for everyone.

Here’s how it works:

Stop into any SCLD library between December 12–31 (while supplies last). Purchase a reusable SCLD tote bag for $5 at the service desk. Fill the bag with used items from the “Fill the Bag” shelves.

The sale starts on Sunday, Dec. 12. and will go through Dec. 31.

You can read more about it here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.