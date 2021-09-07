Spokane County Library District encouraging students to use library resources this school year

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — As kids head back to school, there are resources through our public libraries that could be helpful to them throughout the school year.

It’s Library Card Sign-Up month and Spokane County libraries want you to know what all comes with having a library card.

Spokane County Library District offers library cards at no cost and there is so much you can do with a library card!

Get access books, CDs, DVDs, and magazines.

The Digital Library (www.scld.org/digital-library) has online resources to download books, do research, find a tutor, take online classes, read magazines and more.

Your library card and everything you can do with it awaits. Get started at www.scld.org/getlibrary-card.

