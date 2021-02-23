Spokane County Library District buildings to reopen to the public on March 8

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — All library buildings in the Spokane County Library District will reopen to the public on March 8.

Library buildings have been closed for most of the year in an effort to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Now that they are opening, strict safety protocols will be in place for anyone visiting.

Facilities will be open 12-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and curbside pickup will remain an option during these days and times. There will also be a dedicated time for high-risk customers at all locations from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Masks will be required, visitors should maintain a six-foot distance from others and capacity will be limited to 25 percent occupancy. Visitors will also be asked to limit their time in the library to 30 minutes or less and no food or drink will be allowed inside. All returned materials will be quarantined for 24 hours after being collected from the book drop and before returning to circulation.

In-library programs remain suspended and conference rooms are closed, as they are being used to quarantine materials.

Computers may be used, but by reservation only.

More information about reopening plans can be found here.

