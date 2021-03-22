Spokane County Jail inmate dies while being taken to get medical treatment, Sheriff’s Office investigating

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County Jail inmate died while being taken to the facility’s medical office.

The county reports the inmate became unresponsive while officers were taking him to get medical treatment. Staff attempted life-saving efforts, which were taken over by the Fire Department and American Medical Response workers when they arrived.

Two doses of Narcan were administered — a medication used by first responders to treat narcotics overdoses — but the inmate was pronounced dead at 12:30 p.m.

The cause of death is not yet known, and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

