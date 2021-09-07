Your guide to the Spokane County Interstate Fair

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane County Interstate Fair is still on!

We have everything you need to know before you head out for a fun day filled with rides and entertainment.

When is it?

The fair runs from Sept. 10- Sept. 19.

The hours are:

Fridays: 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Monday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Tues – Thurs: 11 am-10 p.m.

Where is it?

The Fair is held at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center on the corner of Broadway and Havana.

How much does it cost?

Fair admission is good for the entire day you plan to go.

Costs at the gate are:

Free for kids six and under

$10 – Kids 7 to 13

$10 – Seniors 65 and over

$10 – Military (with proper ID)

$13 – Adults

You will want to bring cash with you, it’s the only way you can pay at the ticket booths. Don’t worry, there will be an ATM at the main gate ticket booth.

Where’s parking?

There will be parking at the main gate, train gate and south gate. Parking costs $5.

The Interstate Fair provides handicapped-accessible parking spaces, more than code requirement, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Do I need to wear a mask?

If you’re indoors– yes. You are also encouraged to mask up when you’re not able to social distance.

If you’re outside and have space– no.

The fair will also have easily accessible handwashing stations set up throughout the grounds. Rides will also be cleaned throughout the day.

You can read more about the fair’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols here.

