Spokane County hospitals in good shape to handle incoming COVID-19 patients

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some hospitals across the U.S. are already struggling to treat patients as capacity becomes more of an issue. Luckily, that’s not the case in Spokane County.

The four biggest hospitals in Spokane County tell 4 News Now they’re nowhere near capacity.

We reached out to Kootenai Medical Center for an update, but they have not returned our call.

Seventeen people are hospitalized in Spokane county from COVID-19. Three of those people are at MultiCare’s Deaconess Hospital and another three are at Valley Hospital as of Friday night.

Providence Health wouldn’t say if the 11 other patients are at Sacred Heart or Holy Family Hospital.

But all four hospitals say their emergency departments are not overwhelmed at all. In fact, the hospitals have been pretty calm.

MultiCare said there have also been some other people admitted with COVID-19 who have since recovered and been released.

Each hospital has canceled elective surgeries, so that has helped preserve PPE gear and capacity.

Sacred Heart Hospital has a special pathogens unit to handle strange viruses, but they said that unit has not been activated.

The hospital said the COVID-19 patients being treated there now don’t require the extreme isolation that unit offers.

Providence Health also said they only expect about 20 percent of COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization.

Testing is also a critical part of this pandemic. Spokane County says its fairgrounds site has enough resources for now.

