Spokane County holding second PPE giveaway for small businesses, non-profits

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Small businesses in Spokane County will be able to pick up from personal protective equipment during a two-day event at the Spokane County Fairgrounds.

The PPE is being purchased with CARES Act funding provided to the county.

The event, which is put on by the county and Greater Spokane Inc., provides businesses with fewer than 49 employees, as well as all non-profits, supplies like hand sanitizer, disinfecting cleaner and masks.

“There continues to be great need, especially in our service industry and in non-profits that equip volunteers in their work,” said GSI CEO Alisha Benson. “This investment in the equipment to keep our businesses, employees, non-profits, volunteers and the public safe while serving our community is imperative to our region’s economy recovery.”

“This second round of PPE distribution is part of our ongoing effort to keep businesses and non-profits in our community providing their valuable services to our community,” said Commissioner Al French, “We saw such a need and appreciation for the PPE in our first round, it was clear that a second round would be well-received. Businesses and non-profits throughout the region have exhibited their commitment to follow strict guidelines for use of PPE and sanitation practices. Everyone is doing their part to get our economy on its feet again. As a board we will join them on this journey and use every tool at our disposal to help our community recover.”

Small businesses looking to take advantage of the offer can pick up the supplies at the fairgrounds, located at 404 N. Havana St, on September 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, they must first register to pick up their allotment.

