Spokane County Health Officer: COVID-19 recovery varies by patient

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz outlined current efforts with testing and the recovery process for COVID-19 patients in a daily briefing held Tuesday morning.

There are 143 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spokane and more than 20 people hospitalized for their symptoms, but there were no additional deaths reported between Monday and Tuesday. More than 3,000 people have been screened for COVID-19, with a third of those people being tested for the virus.

Lutz acknowledged that the Spokane Regional Health District has received many questions about new testing and the possibility of those test kits coming to Spokane. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has fast-tracked an approval process, but Lutz said he will not bring unapproved tests to the area.

For those patients who are infected, Lutz said recovery varies and is a function of just how ill they become. He said approximately 80 percent of COVID-19 patients will have mild or flu-like symptoms and will begin to feel better within 7-10 days of their infection.

People with underlying health conditions can have their recovery extended significantly. Those patients often make up the small percentage of people who need to be hospitalized.

RELATED: ‘We are seeing our numbers increase’: Health officer says COVID-19 not ending in Spokane anytime soon

Lutz said questions about the peak of the virus in Eastern Washington are purely speculative. On Monday, he said Spokane has not yet started to flatten the curve and expects the virus to peak in late April, if not early May.

He encouraged social distancing and said efforts by restaurants are working, then called on grocery stores to limit the number of people allowed inside the building at any given time.

“I’ve been around the community over the last week and, unfortunately, I’ve seen situations where there are significant numbers of individuals who are in the grocery, and while there may be some indications that they should maintain their social distance at the checkout, they are doing anything but that in the aisles,” Lutz said.

He said it’s essential that grocers follow through with the guidance of social distancing and again reiterated the importance of the community staying home.

“Social distancing does not mean social isolation, but it does require us to be going about our daily lives somewhat differently,” Lutz said.

RELATED: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Supporting local restaurants: Where you can order takeout or delivery

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.