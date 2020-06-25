Spokane County, GSI to provide free PPE for small businesses

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver, Elenee Dao

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Beginning Friday, if you venture out in public, you’ll want to make sure you have your mask on.

That’s when Washington’s mask order takes effect, requiring residents to wear face coverings while shopping, taking public transportation, or spending any time in a public outdoor setting where social distancing isn’t possible.

In Spokane, Mayor Woodward says violators will not be arrested, but could be turned away from businesses. With the order comes a heightened need for masks in Washington, and Spokane is no exception.

So, Greater Spokane Inc. and Spokane County are teaming up to make sure small businesses have all the gear they need.

Businesses and non-profits with 49 or less employees can pick up free PPE from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. from June 29 to July 2 at the Spokane County Fairgrounds.

“We understand small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, and they have been especially hard-hit during this crisis,” said GSI CEO Alisha Benson. “We thank the Board of County Commissioners’ investment in supporting them open safely for their employees and customers and providing the resources at a time when they are needed most.”

If you’re a small business owner and want to sign up to get free PPE, click here to register.

