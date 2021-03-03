Spokane County golf courses are preparing to reopen
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County golf courses are preparing to open for the season with COVID-19 guidelines in place.
In an update, the county said all three courses are in excellent condition following a mild winter.
Liberty Lake Golf Course will be the first to open this Friday, with the Meadow Wood and Latah Creek courses opening the following week, on March 12.
You can reserve a tee time online up to 12 days in advance, or by calling the course of your choosing.
