Spokane County first responders to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines Monday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane Regional Health District

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to first responders starting Monday.

Phase 1A of the vaccine distribution plan allows emergency medical service frontline staff — such as firefighters and paramedics — to receive the vaccine. Local first responders will receive the Moderna vaccine through a drive-through vaccination clinic at the Spokane Fire Training Center.

A trial-run of the clinic was held Wednesday. Tom Chavez of Spokane County First District 8 and Spokane Fire Department’s Kasey Austin received the first doses.

“It’s important to the health of our entire community that our first responders are able to help those in need without risking their own health and well-being said,” said Dr. Frank Velazquez, interim health officer. “Transitioning vaccinations from high-risk health care providers to first responders is a huge step in our COVID-19 vaccination process.”

Spokane County’s initial vaccine doses have been prioritized for those on the front lines of the pandemic. Thousands of local health care workers have already received their vaccinations. Doses are not available to the general public at this time, but health officials believe they could be available in the spring.

