Meet Pierce: How this new therapy dog is going to help local firefighters

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce is a six-month-old mini goldendoodle.

He’s very much still in training, but pretty soon, he’ll have an important job within Spokane County Fire District 8.

Chaplain Aaron McNally got Pierce from a breeder in Spangle who generously donated him to the fire department.

McNally says during his chaplaincy, he’s done years of station visits, interacting with firefighters and responding to tragic scenes and emergencies.

It was after a specific incident about five years ago that he decided to look into getting a therapy dog.

Pierce will accompany McNally on his station visits, where he’ll hang out and bring some comfort to District 8 firefighters.

“He’ll also be with me as I respond to chaplain calls as well,” said McNally. “So more significant calls whether there’s a major motor vehicle accident or a structure fire, or even in the case of a death.”

McNally says the job can be stressful on firefighters and Pierce will be there for them.

But it’s equally important for Pierce to provide emotional support to those experiencing loss.

“That’s our goal is to make sure that people aren’t alone in crisis. That there’s support and maybe even bring a little bit of light in a dark time,” he said.

Pierce is still learning obedience commands and therapy commands in his training.

McNally says he should be finished sometime in February.

Later this summer, he’ll be tested. Hopefully he passes and he’ll be certified as a therapy dog for Spokane County Fire District 8 in August this year.

