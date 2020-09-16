Spokane County Fairgrounds being converted into drive-in movie theater

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Fairgrounds is being converted into a drive-in movie theater.

The fun kicks off this Friday with “Sonic the Hedgehog” and will continue through the fall. Movies will change regularly and the new drive-in will also include concerts, auto-disco raves and sports viewing parties.

“2020 has been a tough year for a lot of people,” said Allen Branch, one of the drive-in organizers. “Going on a date, or being able to take the family out for dinner and a movie has become a rare event. Hopefully, this can bring a little pandemic-safe, holiday fun through the fall.”

Moviegoers will also be able to enjoy Fair Food and a variety of options from local food trucks.

The Spokane Drive-In is required to be fully compliant with the CDC and Washington State COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing rules. Cars will be spaced out and portable restrooms will have sinks and hand sanitizer.

Admission is priced per vehicle and tickets can be purchased at https://www.spokanedrive.in.

