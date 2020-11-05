Spokane County Elections Office continues counting every ballot

SPOKANE, Wash. — While the nation waits to find out who will lead the nation, the Spokane County Elections staff are still counting the votes, going through thousands of ballots to make sure they’re good to go.

On Wednesday morning, the Spokane County Elections Office started processing more than 10,000 ballots put in drop boxes from Tuesday night and USPS on Wednesday morning.

Spokane County Elections staff are working hard to make sure people get their voices heard; more than 295,000 people, the office estimates. As of Wednesday evening, the office still had 19,000 ballots left to count.

“They’ve been busy since, I mean, since we’ve mailed ballots out on October 8. We’ve been working 10 hours a day doing this,” said Mike McLaughlin, the Spokane County Elections Manager.

The elections office has until November 23rd to count ballots. It is making sure mismatched signatures and unsigned ballots get back to the voter so they can actually vote.

Voters can check the status of their ballot on votewa.org. If it says it’s being challenged, McLaughlin says people will get a letter in the mail to fix what’s needed for their ballot to count. Those should be returned to the elections office no later than November 23.

“We will continue working until then, until it’s all done and every ballot is counted, that can be counted,” McLaughlin said.

The state certifies the election on November 24.

