Spokane County, East Region is officially back in Phase 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been a long, long time, but Spokane is now back in Phase 2.

This was originally going to start Monday, but lawmakers and public officials convinced Governor Inslee to bring it back a day, giving restaurants a business boost for Valentine’s Day.

Spokane is one of several counties in the East Region, which along with the North, North Central, Northwest and Southwest regions, are now moved to Phase 2. This means places from restaurants to wedding venues to gyms to movie theaters are back open, limited to 25-percent capacity.

To reach Phase 2, counties in a region needed to meet three of these four criteria:

14-day trend in COVID cases per 100,000 population

14-day trend in COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 population

7-day percent occupancy of ICU staffed beds

7-day percent COVID test positivity rate

While many of the restrictions for the East Region have been loosened, employees are still encouraged to work from home, curbside pickup is equally encouraged, and larger venues will be limited to groups of 15 up to a maximum of 200 people.

