Spokane County courts temporarily suspend jury trials due to COVID surge

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County District Court and Superior Court have suspended jury trials as a result of the recent COVID-19 surge.

The decision comes as local healthcare systems are overwhelmed with new cases and increased hospitalizations.

Criminal and civil jury trials in District Court will be suspended until at least Monday, February 14. The suspension will impact 20 trials.

People who were scheduled to participate in a jury trial between January 18 and February 14 should report for their scheduled date to address future scheduling unless otherwise authorized by the trial court.

Superior Court jury trials are suspended through February 4. All criminals jury trials scheduled to begin January 18 through January 31 will now be continued until February 7.

READ: When will omicron peak? Washington researcher provides some hope

READ: ‘It’s affected us very deeply’: Parents left to deal with Spokane Schools’ calendar change

RELATED: OSHA’s emergency temporary standard to stay despite Supreme Court’s decision

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.