Spokane County discovers fake Interstate Fair Facebook page

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County found a fake Facebook page impersonating the Spokane County Interstate Fair.

The fake page titled “Spokane-County Interstate’ Fair” was active for one week. It appeared authentic, sharing posts and images of upcoming events from the fair.

The page sent fraudulent registration links to followers of the actual account. It asked them to claim their fair tickets by entering credit card information.

Spokane County tells anyone who has received a friend request or message from this imposter page to report it to Facebook and then delete the request.

Spokane County thanked its followers of their Facebook and Instagram for notifying them of the scam. They hope to have this issue resolved quickly.

