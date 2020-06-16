Spokane County directs $2.1 million of CARES Act money to Second Harvest

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of directing more than $2.1 millions in coronavirus aid funding to Second Harvest.

The money comes from the Coronavirus Aid. Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump in late March.

The money directed to Second Harvest will be used for food purchases, packaging materials, equipment, fuel and third-party freight to transport donated food, and cost of drivers for additional food deliveries to pantries.

Second Harvest provides food to 250 food banks, meal centers and other programs across the Inland Northwest.

“This funding will help Second Harvest continue with their mission to provide food security for those in need in our community,” said Commissioner Al French. “It is a very good use for these dollars. Over the course of the next 6 months, we will continue to use the CARES Act funds in a way that will protect our citizens and get the economy opened up.”

Spokane County received $91,224,219 from the CARES Act.

