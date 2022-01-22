Spokane County Detectives identify suspect in multiple crime sprees

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Investigative Unit Detectives identified the man they say caused more than $40,000 worth of property damage.

Spokane Valley and Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to several burglary calls on Dec. 11. Four businesses were reportedly smashed into with a truck and robbed. The burglaries took place on Trent, Pines, and Montgomery, and the suspect was not found.

On Dec. 23, Spokane Valley Deputies investigated two stolen vehicle reports. A man driving one of the stolen vehicles attempted to recklessly elude a deputy without being pursued. Deputies later located the suspect and identified him as 20-year-old Nicholas O. Stratton. Deputies took Stratton into custody without incident.

Deputies recovered a large amount of property from the Dec. 11 crimes in Stratton’s stolen vehicle. Detective James Wang also identified Stratton as the suspect who committed the crime sprees on Dec. 11.

Deputies and Detective Wang have since charged Stratton with 23 different crimes. He is currently in Spokane County Jail for charges from Feb. 23.

