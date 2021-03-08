Spokane County deputy shoots property owner during prowl check

Emily Blume by Emily Blume, Katerina Chryssafis

CHATTAROY, Wash. – A property owner is in the hospital after being shot by a Spokane County deputy on Sunday night.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said the shooting happened following an earlier report of a burglary at a property on Grouse Road, north of Chattaroy.

The Sheriff said deputies were then asked to do prowl checks throughout the night. The owner decided to come back to the property and stay there. Sheriff Knezovich said deputies were not aware of this.

#UPDATE: A property owner was shot by a Spokane County deputy this evening. The owner is in the hospital getting surgery. Their condition is unknown. Here’s what we know right now… pic.twitter.com/AasoqGBnDw — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) March 8, 2021

During one of those checks, a deputy was confronted by the property owner, Sheriff Knezovich said. That’s when shots were fired and the property owner was hit. The property owner, only identified as a man, was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center for surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

When 4 News Now asked the Sheriff if a weapon was seen, the Sheriff said he doesn’t have that information right now and everything is very preliminary.

