Armed shooting suspect found by Airway Heights Police

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Armed shooting suspect Julio Ramirez has been found and is being transported to Spokane County Jail.

He was wanted for a shooting that happened on East Baldwin Road in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at around 4:50 a.m. Monday morning. A caller stated a Ramirez kicked in their door, fired a gun, and then left.

Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered four adults inside the home, none of which were injured. One of the homeowners told deputies that Ramirez lived there off and on, but was recently asked to move out. Two 9mm casings were found in the front yard near the home. Deputies searched the area but couldn’t find Ramirez.

Airway Heights Police Officers located Ramirez on South Hayford Road near the Airway Heights Walmart and arrested him without incident.

