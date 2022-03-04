Spokane County deputies: Man accused of raping woman, leaving her naked and bound arrested

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– Deputies said they arrested a man accused of raping women in a deserted parking lot last November.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Antonio Lightner, 36, picked up a woman he met online on Nov. 30. He took her to an abandoned parking lot and demanded she get into the backseat of his car and take her clothes off, according to the sheriff’s office.

When the woman questioned what was happening Lightner ordered her to do it and not to make things difficult, investigators said.

Deputies said the woman’s arms were zip-tied behind her back and Lightner threatened to use a stun gun on her if she tried to resist.

When Lightner was finished assaulting the woman, he pulled her out of the car and pushed her onto the ground while she was still bound and naked, the sheriff’s office said. She was able to run onto a roadway and get help from somebody driving by.

The Sexual Assault Unit took over the investigation and was able to identify Lightner as the suspect.

On Feb 23, investigators found Lightner leaving his home and did a traffic stop on him. He was taken into custody.

Deputies said there was a handgun found on him.

He faces multiple charges including second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and more. The sheriff’s office said this is an open investigation and more charges are expected.

Because of the violent and brazen nature of this attack, the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force would like to speak to anyone who may have met 36-year-old Antonio D. Lightner, dated him, or knows of his actions over the last year. If you have any information that could help investigators, you are asked to call the Safe Streets Task Force at 509-477-6907 or email tips to inlandnwht@fbi.gov.

