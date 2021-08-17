Spokane County reports highest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized since pandemic started

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane County hit a grim milestone Tuesday when it comes to the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Deanna Stark with the Spokane Regional Health District said 161 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary condition. Of those, 117 of them are from Spokane County, Stark said.

Stark said that is the highest number of hospitalizations reported since the pandemic started.

The Delta variant has been sweeping the country, causing significant rises in cases and hospitalizations. The same is true in Spokane County. On Tuesday, Spokane County also reported 251 new cases.

You can find more COVID-19 information, including where to get a vaccine online.

