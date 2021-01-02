Spokane County COVID spread on downtrend as statewide vaccine rollout slow

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new year means moving forward. Part of moving past this pandemic is a vaccine.

In Washington, things are off to a slow start. There are plans to ramp up vaccination efforts and who gets it.

Earlier this week, the Washington State Department of Health said more than 350,000 doses of the COVID vaccine are in the state, however, only about 19 percent of it has been given out.

The number one question for many people right now: Who is next in line to get the vaccine?

Right now, Washington is in Phase 1A.

High risk workers in health care and long term care staff and residents are getting vaccinated across the state. However, only about 60,000 doses have been administered in the state. Millions of people are left waiting.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do and we are going to do that work, but it’s going to take time,” said Umair Shah, the Secretary of Health for the Department of Health.

Health officials say they don’t have a “predictable delivery schedule” from the CDC for vaccines.

It takes coordination between national agencies, the state and local agencies to make it happen.

“These are large scale vaccination efforts that are happening at the local level. That really takes a tremendous amount of community planning we’re working to support at the state,” said Michele Roberts, the acting assistant secretary for the DOH.

Just this week, the DOH altered plans for the first group receiving vaccinations in Phase 1A. It added another tier to that category.

In addition to high-risk health care workers, it’s saying anyone who works in a health care setting and facility should be prioritized next. That includes volunteers, janitorial staff and more.

“This will help us protect more of our health care systems so they can help protect us and our communities,” said Lacy Fehrenbach, the deputy decretary of health for COVID-19 response with the DOH.

So who is next in line for the vaccine?

In the CDC’s guidelines, we’re currently in Phase 1A for health care personnel and long-term care facilities.

Next is 1B.

The CDC says people 75 and older should be next, as well as frontline essential workers. This includes first responders, public transit workers, grocery store workers and more.

After that is Phase 1C.

People between the ages of 65 and 74 and then other essential workers. That includes food services, media, IT, finance and more.

While the CDC just realized its guidance for the next groups, the Washington State Department of Health is working on theirs, hoping to have more answers next week.

More vaccination efforts are underway in Spokane County this week.

COVID spread in Spokane and the state

Starting the new year fresh, a glimmer of hope is seen when it comes to COVID-19 spread in Spokane and the rest of the state.

The epidemiological curve in Spokane County is on a downward trend. As we wrap up the holiday weekend, health officials are cautiously optimistic about the spread across the state.

“We are now starting to see the beginning to a light at the end of this long tunnel,” Shah said.

There is a possibility of more people testing positive is on the horizon, even though health officials in Spokane didn’t see that big spike after Thanksgiving.

Comparing the two holidays, more people traveled after Christmas compared to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Outbreaks are continuously seen in long-term care facilities and in health care settings.

Indoor dining has been shut down since December 14, so health officials aren’t seeing outbreaks there.

In 2020, on average, Spokane County saw more than on person die per day from COVID-19.

On New Year’s Eve, the Spokane Regional Health District said 370 people didn’t make it to the new year.

Statewide, nearly 3,500 people lost their lives to COVID.

Washington and Spokane are at an all time high of people testing positive since the pandemic started, but the numbers are going down.

“This is is a good sign for us, that we’re seeing some downward movement,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, an epidemiologist with DOH.

Spokane’s downward trend started the week after Thanksgiving.

However, a new variant of the coronavirus has been reported, one that’s more contagious and has been reported in California and Colorado.

The state says it is tracking that.

“We are seeing studies that suggests this variant may spread more easily from person to person, but not yet seeing evidence by this infection causes more severe disease,” said Fehrenbach.

There aren’t any known cases in Washington just yet, but health officials know this could change.

The best way to prevent that is to do the same thing we’ve been doing the last nine months, they say, washing hands, wearing masks and watching distance as we carry into the new year.

“I know everyone wants to get back to normal, but the reality is this pandemic continues to really have taken hold of our state, and we have to do everything we can to fight the pandemic,” Shah said.

