Spokane County COVID-19 cases hit 108 as more tests come in

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The number of coronavirus cases rose to 108 in Spokane County on Saturday, Spokane Regional Health said. Of those patients, 9 are in the hospital.

There were 11 people hospitalized earlier in the week. Health officials confirmed the county’s first death on Friday.

According to Dr. Bob Lutz with SRHD, they believe there are many more cases in Spokane that have not been diagnosed.

As of Friday, there were over 3,700 confirmed cases in Washington and 175 people have died from the virus.

READ:First COVID-19 death reported in Spokane County

READ: Staff member at Eastern State Hospital tests positive for COVID-19

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.