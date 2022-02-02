Spokane County Board of Health selects new board members

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane County Board of Health has narrowed down its search for new members and is recommending three candidates.

The Board of Health said it completed interviews Tuesday and chose the people it would recommend to the Spokane County Board of Commissioners for final appointment.

Here’s who was picked:

Alycia Policani, ND as the public health representative

Christopher Patterson as the consumer of public health representative

Charlie Duranona as the community stakeholder representative

The next step will be for the Spokane County Board of Commissioners to review the candidates and vote on their appointment. That will happen at their regular scheduled meeting at 3 p.m. on Feb. 8.

The final board vacancy will be filled by a representative designated by the Tribal Council.

