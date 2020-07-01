Spokane County allocates $10M in CARES Act funding to help small businesses with operating costs

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has allocated $10 million in CARES Act funding for small and non-profit businesses.

The grant program is intended to help offset safety and operating costs, rent and other allowable expenses.

Small and non-profit businesses with 20 or fewer employees can apply for a grant of up to $10,000 to assist with costs and to help reopen or stay open while in compliance with state and local guidelines.

“The success of our economy is directly tied to the success of small businesses in our County. Our hope is that these funds will help small businesses stay afloat during these difficult times,” said Al French, Chair of the Spokane County Board of Commissioners.

“There continues to be great need for our small businesses to be able to reopen,” said Greater Spokane Inc. CEO Alisha Benson. “We are thankful the County understands our small and non-profit businesses are the lifeblood of our community and is investigating CARES Act funds to assist them.”

The application and administration process will be managed by Greater Spokane Inc. The process and parameters are still being finalized, but the application period is expected to begin mid-July.

Spokane County received a total of $90 million from the Federal CARES Act. Some of that money has already been distributed to Second Harvest, the Spokane Regional Health District and to small businesses for personal protective equipment.

RELATED: $2.1 million from CARES Act will help fund Second Harvest

READ: Small businesses can now get free PPE thanks to CARES Act funding

RELATED: Spokane Co. Commissioners provide $6 million in CARES Act funding to Health District

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.