Spokane Councilwoman Kate Burke will not seek re-election

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Councilwoman Kate Burke announced Wednesday night that she will not seek re-election.

Burke represents District 1 and has been on the council since 2018. During her time in the role, she has been a vocal advocate for affordable housing, victims of sexual and domestic violence, and police reform.

“Together, we protected vulnerable seniors from unnecessary evictions, increased civic engagement among young people, secured millions of dollars in funding from the state for local infrastructure projects, acquired substantial investments in affordable housing, established Spokane’s first Sustainability Commission, shifted the conversations around homelessness, and improved traffic safety and walkability in our neighborhoods,” Burke wrote on Facebook.

In her note to constituents, Burke thanked them for trusting her in the role and said she looks forward to continuing the work in an “exciting, new capacity.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.