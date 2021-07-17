Spokane cooling centers reopening for the hot weather weekend

by Rylee Fitzgerald

SPOKANE, Wash. — To anyone needing relief from the relentless heat, the City is reopening its network of 1,000 cooling center spaces.

The Looff Carrousel cooling centers operate in the multi-purpose rooms, opening July 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the forecasted temperature drops below 95 degrees. Volunteer opportunities are also available at the Carrousel location.

Spokane Public Libraries cooling centers open July 20 and hours vary by location.

“The City is proud to offer the public respite from high temperatures,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward. “I encourage everyone to check on friends and neighbors to make sure they are safe.”

Based on the current forecast, cooling centers will be open through Tuesday, July 20. Everyone is encouraged to know where cooling centers are located in advance, that way you can stay safe in the heat we have been experiencing.

Remember to check in with loved ones, friends and neighbors throughout the high heat to develop a personal plan for managing cooling, hydration and transportation needs as necessary.

Malls, movie theaters, businesses and shaded neighborhood parks are also available to provide intermittent relief from the weather.

The following centers will also be open this week:

STA Plaza (Tuesay–Saturday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.)

(Tuesay–Saturday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.) East Side (Tueday: 12–8 p.m.; Wednesday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.)

(Tueday: 12–8 p.m.; Wednesday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.) Hillyard (Tuesday: 12–8 p.m.; Wednesday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.)

(Tuesday: 12–8 p.m.; Wednesday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.) Indian Trail (Tuesday: 12–8 p.m.; Wednesday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.)

(Tuesday: 12–8 p.m.; Wednesday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.) Northtown Mall (Tuesday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.)

(Tuesday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.) South Hill (Monday–Tuesday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Wednesday–Saturday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

