Spokane cooling centers reopen Sunday

by Connor Sarles

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s cooling centers are back open Sunday ahead of another hot week.

The City says temperatures are expected to spike Sunday, and with new guidelines allowing them to open shelters under less extreme temperatures, the will open cooling centers from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. until the forecast high drops below 95 degrees.

“Temporary cooling centers will be open for anyone who needs relief from the heat,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward. “We are also urging people to begin hydrating early and to check on friends and neighbors who may need a little assistance managing through the hotter weather.”

City central and in-neighborhood cooling centers open to anyone needing relief from the heat. Visit the multi-purpose rooms at the Looff Carrousel beginning Sunday and at five @spokanelibrary locations Tuesday.

More info https://t.co/FRZZUvNchR pic.twitter.com/QgKUWO2VKn — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) July 25, 2021

Currently, the Looff Carrousel has multi-purpose rooms open for cooling down, and while the Spokane Public Library centers are closed Sunday and Monday, they will be open the rest of the week as the highs approach 100.

RELATED: LIST: Cooling centers across the Inland Northwest

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.