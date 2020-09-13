Spokane Convention Center converting to ‘safer air center’ while air quality alert remains in effect

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is opening a temporary drop-in center for people in need of safe, breathable air while an air quality alert remains in effect through the weekend.

The safer air center will be located at the Spokane Convention Center beginning 8 a.m. Sunday and will operate at all hours of the day.

According to the City, the center will remain open as long as the Air Quality Index stays above 250. Anyone can access it, regardless of their housing situation.

Spokane’s air quality dropped into the hazardous range on Saturday and is expected to stay in the very unhealthy range until at least Monday.

The Spokane Regional Health District is warning everyone to stay inside, especially those more at-risk, such as anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children.

The safer air center will be able to house roughly 200 people, with room for more, if needed. Learn more HERE.

