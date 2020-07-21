Spokane community raising funds to restore vintage ‘Ming Wah’ sign downtown

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Courtesy of Phydeaux460 (Flickr)

SPOKANE, Wash. — The iconic neon “Ming Wah Restaurant” sign is getting a crowdfunded renovation after being knocked down in a windstorm in April.

According to the GoFundMe page, the vintage sign came down during the storm, and owner Kam Kwong wanted to get it put back up. Unfortunately, the cost of it all was too much for the insurance company, so community members started a crowdfunding campaign to get it restored.

The full restoration cost is $29,506, according to the crowdfunding page, and the insurance company will pay up to $15,000. The $15,000 difference is where the donors come in.

So far, 174 donors have gifted nearly $9,000 to restore this piece of iconic Spokane-icana.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.