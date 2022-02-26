Spokane community gathers at Lincoln Statue in support of Ukraine

by Will Wixey









































SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane community is holding a rally downtown to support Ukraine.

People are coming together by The Lincoln Statue to speak out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Many are currently gathered with signs, and the public is welcome to the peaceful protest.

This comes after the city released a proclamation stating Spokane stands in solidarity with Ukraine.

HEAR from Sergey Topik and why he’s out protesting today. You can watch his full story on our website: https://t.co/gmVEW5lbdp pic.twitter.com/OeS8K9eDPn — 4 News Now (@kxly4news) February 26, 2022

The rally is at West Riverside Avenue and North Monroe Street.

READ: The Globe lights up in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine

READ: Explaining the Chernobyl situation in Ukraine

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.