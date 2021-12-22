Spokane community COVID-19 test sites announce holiday hours

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane’s two community COVID-19 testing sites will have some changes you should know about for the holidays.

Those changes include hours and what kinds of tests will be offered. You’ll want to plan ahead.

The Spokane Falls Community College testing location will be open 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Instead of the standard lab-based PCR test, it will offer rapid antigen tests.

The testing site at the Spokane Fair and Expo Center will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, 2022.

Health leaders encourage people to register for an appointment online ahead of time. It’s not required, but it does help speed up the process.

Tests are free. However, if you do have insurance, you’re asked to bring it with you or share the information when you register online.

Anyone with questions can call the DOH hotline at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.

