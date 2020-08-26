Spokane Comedy Club temporarily reopening as Spokane Shake Company

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

Spokane Shake Company Spokane Comedy Club temporarily reopening as Spokane Shake Company

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Comedy Club is shakin’ things up under Phase 2.

Due to live entertainment not being allowed in Washington State until Phase 4, the Spokane Comedy Club has decided to shift gears and temporarily become Spokane Shake Company.

They will be serving 30 milkshake varieties made with real Tillamook Ice Cream, boozy shakes, pizzas, hot dogs, and popcorn.

There are vegan options and you can add liquor to any milkshake.

At this time, you can only book private stand-up comedy shows by emailing info@barkentertainment.com.

But while open as Spokane Shake Company, they will have trivia nights on Wednesdays.

Socially distant and delicious dining and carryout starts Saturday, Aug. 29 at noon.

They’ll be open Sunday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.