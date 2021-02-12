Spokane Comedy Club preparing to host first show in nearly 11 months

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Comedy Club is preparing to host its first show in almost 11 months.

On Sunday, the venue will open at 25 percent capacity as the East Region moves into Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington plan.

Venues have been completely shut diown since the beginning of the pandemic, forcing those in the entertainment industry to get creative. For the past several months, the Spokane Comedy Club has been operating as a restaurant in order to keep its doors open.

READ: Spokane Comedy Club operating three restaurants, allowing private comedy shows under Phase 1

Local comedian Kelsey Cook will headline the show this weekend, but others comedians are already lined up to perform in the coming weeks.

Tickets can be purchased here.

RELATED: Gov. Inslee to start Phase 2 early to help restaurants on Valentine’s Day

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.