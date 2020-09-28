Spokane collection crew rescues man caught inside garbage truck

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Generic garbage truck.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Collection crews rescued a man from a garbage truck Monday morning when they heard him screaming for help.

Marlene Feist with the City of Spokane Public Works Department said the man had been sleeping inside a dumpster near the Northpoint Plaza, which was picked up by crews early Monday morning.

Crews heard him shouting and quickly stopped to pull him out of the back of the truck.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RELATED: 15-year-old girl charged with attempted murder, arson in Spokane Valley apartment fire

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.