Spokane Co. woman sues Folgers, says its canister is short 41 cups of coffee

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash — When you pay for 210 six-ounce cups of coffee, that’s what you should get. Not 169 six-ounce cups of coffee. That’s the basis for a Spokane County woman’s lawsuit, filed in federal court.

According to the complaint, Julie Marthaller bought the 25.4 oz can of Folgers CoffeeHouse Blend from a Spokane Winco in September. While the canister said it would yield “up to 210 6 fl oz cups” it actually “contained only enough ground coffee to make approximately 169 6 fl. oz cups.”

Marthaller said she would have paid significantly less for the product had she known that it didn’t contain the amount of coffee it claimed to contain.

“Therefor, [she] suffered injury in fact and lost money as a result of Defendants’ misleading, false, unfair, and deceptive practices,” the lawsuit claims.

Defendants listed are Folgers and the J.M Smucker Company which owns the Folgers brand.

The lawsuit is filed as a class action suit, because the attorney says other consumers have been affected.

Other suits have been filed for this same accusation.

This suit was filed in June.

The suit filed in Spokane gets into detail, saying the label on the coffee recommends “consumers use one tablespoon to make one serving (6 fl oz cup) of coffee. One tablespoon of Folgers weighs .15 ounces. Using the recommended method, 1 25.4 ounce canister contains only enough ground coffee to make approximately 169 cups of coffee (25.4 ounces/.15 ounces per serving = 31.5 ounces)”.

“Mathematically, the canister can not make more than 169 cups.”

The suit says the particular product in question makes 20% fewer servings than its label promises. The suit goes on to say that, “using similar calculations, the products deliver an average of 20% fewer servings than represented across a range of approximately 40 products.”

The suit claims the defendants committed fraud and violated Washington’s Consumer Protection Act.

The suit was filed Friday by attorney Bonner Charles Walsh from Grangeville, Idaho.

Summons have been sent to Folgers and Smuckers; the companies have yet to respond.

