Spokane Co. Treasurer’s Office issuing $3 million to buy PPE for Eastern WA schools

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Treasurer’s Office is issuing $3 million to purchase PPE for schools across Eastern Washington.

The funding will be made September 1 through a Local Direct Investment (LDI) from the Spokane Public Investment Fund. According to the Treasurer’s Office, the $3 million will go to Northeast Washington Educational Service District 101 (NEWESD), which provides programs and services to schools across seven counties in Northeast Washington.

NEWESD 101 will then have 90 days to pay back the LDI.

The Treasurer’s Office says they manage nearly $1.3 billion in local government revenues, and are charged with investing it—the LDI program allows them to invest up to five percent of that total into local programs and institutions.

“We want to help our schools however we can to have the equipment and safe facilities necessary to offer in-person education this fall,” said County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner. “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about unique challenges one of which is compliance with the Governor’s social distancing mandates. This partnership with NEWESD 101 helps schools around the state have the safety measures they need in place and I am pleased to be a part of that effort.”

This latest investment is to secure PPE equipment for school districts across the state, and saves taxpayers money that might otherwise be spent trying to get private financing.

“NEWESD and the public-school districts and private schools we serve and support are extremely grateful to the Spokane County Treasurer’s Office for making this loan, supporting the purchase of needed PPE in order to facilitate teaching and learning while the pandemic continues – protecting the safety of students, families and educational professionals,” said NEWESD 101 Superintendent Dr. Michael Dunn.

