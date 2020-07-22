Spokane Co. to use $2M of CARES Act funds to buy new homeless shelter, renovate Cannon St. shelter

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Spokane County will use federal funds to buy a new homeless shelter and renovate an existing one.

County Commissioners voted to spend $2 million to buy the building at 55 West Mission Ave.

The decision comes just weeks before the lease for the shelter inside the Spokane Arena is set to expire.

Part of the money will also be used to renovate the existing shelter on Cannon Street.

