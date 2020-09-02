Spokane Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in Home Depot robbery

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the suspect in a robbery at the Home Depot on E. Sprague.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a Home Depot Loss Prevention employee called to report the robbery around 7 p.m. on August 20.

The loss prevention employee said the male suspect put several items in a basket and peered around to see if anyone was watching him.

He walked toward the exit doors and past the registers without paying.

The employee, who was wearing plain clothes, walked next to him as he began to leave, but he bolted toward the parking lot.

The employee grabbed the handle of the basket, but the suspect kept his grasp and pulled hard, swinging her around in a circle.

The suspect let go of the basket and ran past a uniformed security officer to a four-door silver Kia. He got into the driver’s side door before the car sped away.

The suspect is described as a white man of average build and is believed to be between 5’09” and 6′ tall. He is around 220 pounds and has several tattoos on his lower legs and inside of his right forearm.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver 2005 Kia Spectra with Idaho license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10109831.











COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.