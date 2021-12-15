Spokane Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies deputies on leave for fatal shooting

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two deputies involved in the fatal shooting of a man in N. Spokane.

Deputy Kyle Leavenworth and Deputy Ashley Hood are both on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

It is not clear who fired the shot that killed the man, who has not yet been identified, or if both deputies struck him.

A release from the Spokane Independent Investigative Response team says Leavenworth and Hood were patrolling when they noticed a suspicious truck near E. Euclid and N. Cuba.

They learned the license plates on the truck had been stolen and subsequently, the truck drove off.

The deputies found the truck near N Havana and E Valley Springs Rd just a few minutes later. A woman was inside and footprints in the snow showed another person had been present.

The woman told the deputies who the man was and they learned he had multiple active warrants out for his arrest.

Leavenworth and Hood ultimately found the suspect near a home on E Bigelow Gulch Rd and that’s when shots were fired.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said there was an “exchange of gunfire,” but it is not clear if the man or the deputies fired first.

The SIRR team said an initial investigation shows the man burglarized the home where the shooting took place and stole two guns from the house. Those firearms were recovered at the scene.

Leavenworth has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2016, while Hood has been with the department since October.

RELATED: SIRR: Man killed by law enforcement stole guns from home near shooting scene

PREVIOUS: Man shot and killed by law enforcement in N. Spokane

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.