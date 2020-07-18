Spokane Co. Sheriff Knezovich speaks at law enforcement rally in Riverfront Park

People gathered at Riverfront Park on Saturday to show support for local law enforcement.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich was in attendance. He stood at the Clock Tower and spoke to a crowd of people, some of them holding American flags.

“You forget what we have done for society and you blame all of us for the acts of one individual and that act was inexcusable,” said Knezovich.

His speech was in reference to Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police officer involved in the killing of George Floyd.

“If you were to take the time and listen, you would’ve heard 800,000 police officers in America go ‘that was wrong’,” Knezovich said.

Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests as people took to the streets demanding police reform.

