Spokane Co. sees weekend lull in COVID cases ahead of Christmas, New Years

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Over 25,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in Spokane County since the pandemic began, and while Washington avoided the expected Thanksgiving surge, health officials are once again holding their breath for the data after the holidays.

The Spokane Regional Health District is still tabulating the COVID data for Sunday, with 15 confirmed cases and 100 still awaiting confirmation. 81 people were diagnosed with the virus on Saturday.

This marks another lull between holidays—the county last saw this heading out of Thanksgiving, which became a hotbed for COVID transmission in many places, although Washington was spared.

Currently, 140 patients are hospitalized from COVID and 353 people have died.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.