Spokane Co. sees second lowest overnight COVID spike in recent weeks

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Health officials reported the second lowest overnight spike in COVID-19 cases Spokane County has seen in recent weeks on Saturday.

An additional 192 people have tested positive for the virus. Spokane saw its lowest case spike since early November on Wednesday when 129 people tested positive. At the time, health officials tentatively credited statewide restrictions for avoiding a post-Thanksgiving surge in cases.

That said, Spokane also saw its highest spike in cases on Dec. 8 when 686 people tested positive. The Spokane Regional Health District said a recent outbreak at the Airway Heights Corrections Center was partially to blame for that shocking rise in numbers.

