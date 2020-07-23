Spokane Co. sees second highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 115 people testing positive

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Spokane County since Wednesday, with an additional 115 people testing positive for the virus overnight.

The rise in people testing positive marks the second highest single-day spike Spokane County has seen since the start of the pandemic. The highest spike was reported last Friday, when 134 people tested positive in Spokane.

Health officials attributed that rise in cases to the 4th of July weekend, citing a backlog in testing.

Over 3,000 people have now tested positive in the county and there are currently 31 people from Spokane being treated at local hospitals.

