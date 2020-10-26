Spokane Co. sees second highest daily case increase since start of pandemic

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Spokane County reported 150 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, marking the second highest daily case increase since the start of the pandemic.

The highest daily case count was reported August 6, when 170 new cases were reported.

An additional 85 cases were reported this past Sunday and 56 were reported on Monday.

Health experts said Spokane County is currently in a “fall surge” and there is concern about the gatherings during upcoming holidays. Health officer Dr. Bob Lutz said the only way to get the virus to slow down is by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and constantly washing hands.

Spokane area hospitals are managing their capacity just fine; as of Monday, 33 people were hospitalized with the virus. Last week, the county reported about 60 percent of beds were in use.

However, hospitals across the border in North Idaho are nearing capacity and hospitalizations rates are increasing. On Monday, Gov. Brad Little announced the state would move back to Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan due to the rising number of cases.

