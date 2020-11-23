Spokane Co. sees record-high 513 COVID cases in one day, over 1,000 this weekend

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has once again broken its record for highest-ever COVID-19 spike in a single day with 513 people testing positive for the virus since Sunday.

Four people have died from the virus since Friday.

This weekend saw 1,027 people test positive for the virus — 146 cases on Friday, 368 on Saturday and 513 on Sunday — surpassing the previous weekend of 942 cases. The county’s previous record was 425 people testing positive last Saturday, then itself a record-breaking day compared to the weekend prior.

Currently, 242 people have died from COVID-19 in Spokane County and 104 are hospitalized.

